Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin

Through the investigation the officials believe that the suspects might be involved in a ring of vehicle thefts across several states.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin.

Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana.

The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin and they lost sight of the vehicle which was later found at the Family Crisis Center. After a manhunt, Theus and Clements were located in the woods and taken into custody.

Through the investigation the officials believe that the suspects might be involved

According to the officials, through the investigation they believe Theus and Clements might be involved in a ring of vehicle thefts across several states in the country.

The vehicle Theus and Clements were driving was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Theus and Clements are currently being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges for theft of property of more than $150,000 and for evading with a vehicle.

Both charges are a felony of the third degree and other charges could be added, officials said.

Officials continue to investigate this case.