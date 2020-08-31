'Antifa hunter' gets 3 years for online racist threats

A Florida man who waged an online campaign to terrorize and harass people who opposed his white supremacist ideology has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, on Monday.
McMahon pleaded guilty in April to using social media to threaten a Black activist to deter the man from running for office in Charlottesville, Virginia.
McMahon also admitted that he threatened to sexually assault the young daughter of a woman who protested against white nationalists. The daughter has autism.
