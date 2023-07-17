Teen dies after being found shot in gas station parking lot, 18-year-old suspect arrested, Arlington police say

Police said after speaking with witnesses and watching surveillance video, they learned the victim and suspected shooter got into an argument.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of an Arlington gas station Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded at around 8:20 p.m. on July 16 to a Quik Trip gas station in the 4900 block of Little Road, near where Interstate 20 meets U.S. 287 in southwest Arlington.

When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle near a gas pump, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said after speaking with witnesses and watching surveillance video, they learned the victim and suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Taymour Makarem, got into an argument and Makarem pulled out a gun. Makarem allegedly fired multiple rounds into the victim's car before running from the scene, police said.

There were reportedly three other people inside the victim's vehicle at the time, but police said none of them were injured.

After investigators identified Makarem, they were able to quickly locate him at a nearby intersection of Treepoint Drive and Paces Trail, police said. Makarem was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said that Makarem and the victim knew each other and "have been feuding for some time."

Makarem has been booked into the Arlington City jail on a complaint of murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer will identify the 17-year-old shooting victim once next of kin is notified, police said.