LUFKIN PD: 'Armed and dangerous' vehicle burglar arrested

Bryant is charged with four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of theft of a firearm.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department took wanted vehicle burglar Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr., 25, of Lufkin, into custody today.

Officers arrested Bryant at 2 p.m. without incident after searching for him for the last four days. He was considered armed and dangerous, and was found hiding in a shed outside a home on Davisville Road.

Bryant is charged with four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of theft of a firearm. Additionally, he has a parole violation warrant stemming from a 2017 case for online solicitation of a minor.

Bryant was seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles on the 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive where he stole a 9 millimeter pistol; knife; and costume jewelry on April 18. He was also seen going through a vehicle on the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard on April 19.