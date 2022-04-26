LUFKIN PD: 'Armed and dangerous' vehicle burglar arrested

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department took wanted vehicle burglar Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr., 25, of Lufkin, into custody today.
Officers arrested Bryant at 2 p.m. without incident after searching for him for the last four days. He was considered armed and dangerous, and was found hiding in a shed outside a home on Davisville Road.
Bryant is charged with four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of theft of a firearm. Additionally, he has a parole violation warrant stemming from a 2017 case for online solicitation of a minor.
Bryant was seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles on the 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive where he stole a 9 millimeter pistol; knife; and costume jewelry on April 18. He was also seen going through a vehicle on the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard on April 19.
Bryant has three previous Angelina County arrests, including the online solicitation case from 2017. He has been arrested for burglary of a habitation, traffic warrants, and failure to appear. He is currently awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail.