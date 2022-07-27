Arrest made in armed robbery of Sally Beauty Supply in Lufkin

Officers from the Lufkin Police Department transported Longpre back to Lufkin after he was in Angelina County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Corrigan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the armed robbery of a Sally Beauty Supply in Lufkin.

Yesterday, the CPD arrested William Longpre, 44, of Lufkin, on a warrant for aggravated robbery in connection to the robbery that occurred on July 22 at a Sally Beauty Supply. He was implicated after detectives gathered evidence that connected him to the scene, according to records.

Officers from the Lufkin Police Department transported Longpre back to Lufkin after he was in Angelina County Jail on a $350,000 bond.