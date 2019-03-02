HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Houston County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they believe is connected with a homicide.

Deputies found the body Friday afternoon on a rural road in the eastern part of the county.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Tyrom Mark, 48, was stopped by following a brief chase with law enforcement officers in Angelina County.

Investigators found evidence linking Mark to the homicide.

Justice of the Peace Clyde Black officially issued an arrest warrant Sunday morning.

The Texas Rangers, Lufkin Police Department and Alto Police Department assisted the sheriff's office in their investigation.