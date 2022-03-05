Officials arrest man in connection with shooting at Longview nightclub parking lot

DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a popular nightclub.

According to the LPD, around 1:40 a.m. Friday, April 29, officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the Electric Cowboy, located in the 1000 block of McCann Rd.

When police arrived, they were directed toward the convenience store located in the 1100 block of McCann Rd. where they found a vehicle that had been involved in a collision with the storefront sign and discovered a shooting victim outside of the vehicle.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on a suspect, identified as DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.