Assault investigation that left 1 person with life-threatening injuries continues

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Police officers responded to a call of an assaulted victim on Oct.10 around 5:15 a.m. at the 100 block of Baxley Lane.

According to Longview PD, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.