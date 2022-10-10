x
Assault investigation that left 1 person with life-threatening injuries continues

Officials responded to a call of an assaulted victim at the 100 block of Baxley Lane.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Police officers responded to a call of an assaulted victim on Oct.10 around 5:15 a.m. at the 100 block of Baxley Lane.

According to Longview PD, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still gathering information.

Anyone with any information contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at  greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

