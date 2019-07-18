Updated at 2:11 p.m. with new bail amount.

The aunt of an 18-month-old boy whose body was found in a landfill has been arrested a week after her boyfriend was accused of killing the child.

Chrystal Jackson, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning on a felony child endangerment charge. She remains in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

On July 10, Jackson claimed her nephew Cedric "CJ" Jackson had been abducted from her Dallas apartment. The missing child report triggered a statewide Amber Alert.

Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Sedrick Johnson, was later arrested on a felony charge of injury to a child in CJ's death. He told police that the boy died after being tightly swaddled in a blanket at the foot of the couple's bed, police records show.

Cedric Jackson Jr., known as CJ, was found dead July 11.

Courtesy photo

Johnson said he started swaddling CJ after the boy once "made a mess" in the middle of the night with ketchup packets. The man said he didn't want the child getting up during the night, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Contrary to what Jackson originally told police, she woke up in the middle of the night to find her boyfriend and nephew missing from the apartment. She called Johnson to ask where he was, according to a search warrant for Johnson's cellphone.

Jackson initially told police she put her nephew in bed around 11 p.m. and the boy was gone when she woke up the morning of July 10.

The boyfriend told police that he woke up around 12:30 a.m. July 10 when the toddler started making noise. He said the boy started throwing up after Johnson unwrapped CJ from the swaddle, records show.

Sedrick Johnson was charged in connection to the death of 18-month-old Cedric Jackson on July 11, 2019.

WFAA

The toddler was unresponsive and didn't wake up after Johnson performed CPR, the man told police, according to an affidavit. He took the boy's body to a dumpster in northeast Dallas. The toddler's body was found in a Rowlett landfill the next day, police said.

CJ was put with Jackson after he was removed from his parents' custody. After the toddler's death, six children were taken from Johnson and Jackson's home and put in foster care, said officials with Child Protective Services.

Two girls, 6 and 8, are the couple's children. The other four are Johnson's, officials said.

After Johnson's arrest, Jackson said, "He wouldn't do this."

