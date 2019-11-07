This story has been updated throughout with court records and police response.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on a felony charge of injury to a child in the death of an 18-month-old boy.

Sedrick Johnson is currently being held in the Dallas County jail in connection to the death of Cedric Jackson Jr., who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Johnson said the boy was “swaddled in his blanket on the floor, at the foot of the bed," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He said he swaddled the child nightly to restrict the toddler’s movements after Cedric once got up in the middle of the night “made a mess” with ketchup packets, the arrest warrant says.

The child had only lived in the home since May 21, the warrant says.

Johnson told detectives the boy started making noise at 12:30 a.m. When he unwrapped the toddler from his swaddle, Cedric started throwing up, court records show.

The man said he performed CPR for at least 30 minutes but Cedric did not wake up. Johnson told police he then took the boy's body to a dumpster in northeast Dallas, where he left the child.

Sedrick Johnson was charged in connection to the death of 18-month-old Cedric Jackson on July 11, 2019.

WFAA

During a news conference, police said the dumpster was checked but it had already been emptied twice. Authorities later found Cedric's body in a Rowlett landfill.

One of the children in the home said Johnson often wrapped the child too tightly. Cedric did not like being wrapped and “would always fuss and cry prior to bedtime,” the warrant says.

Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night, about 12 hours after Cedric was reported missing. The alert was canceled at about noon Thursday.

"We don't know 100 percent of what happened," said Cedric's aunt, Crystal Jackson, earlier Thursday.

The aunt had custody of the toddler after he was removed from his parents' home.

Jackson told police that she put her nephew in bed at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. While police said she initially told them she didn't notice Cedric was missing until the next morning, a search warrant states she woke up in the middle of the night and noticed both her boyfriend and the toddler were gone.

The warrant says she called Johnson to confront him about his and Cedric's whereabouts.

Jackson also initially told police that a girl inside the condo told her she saw someone, who looked like a close family friend, take Cedric overnight. The girl said she hid and didn't say anything until the morning because she was afraid.

Maj. Max Geron said during a news conference Wednesday that a "person of interest" was in custody in Keller on unrelated warrants.

That person, Harold Johnson, is the father of the suspect police arrested on Thursday.

Geron said that when investigators spoke to the man, the toddler was not with him.

Children removed from home

Six children have been taken from Johnson's and Jackson's home and placed in foster care, said officials with Child Protective Services.

Two girls, 6 and 8, are Johnson's and Jackson's children.

The other four are Johnson's with another woman, officials said. Those children are two girls, 9 and 6, and two boys, 10 and 7.

Johnson has been arrested several times before, including for a pending misdemeanor family violence case.

In that case, Johnson is accused of biting his wife during an argument, court records show.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a 2010 felony charge of abandoning a child with the intent to return. He was sentenced to four years of probation, but that agreement was revoked in 2016, and he was sentenced to eight months in state jail, records show.

In that case, Johnson left his 4-month-old daughter home alone while he went out to meet a sex worker, records show. The baby was left on a bed in between two pillows and had a bottle.