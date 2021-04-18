3 killed in 'active attack' at northwest Austin apartment complex, medics say

The initial call was of an active shooter situation, officials confirmed to KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have died in an "active attack" in northwest Austin, officials said Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said just before noon April 18 that medics, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews were responding to the "active attack/shooter incident" in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail near the Arboretum. KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that the shooting scene is an apartment complex and that the initial call was of an active shooter situation.

The suspected shooter is still at large, officials said.

Medics who first arrived at the scene performed CPR on three people with gunshot wounds, but they died shortly after.

There are no reports of other patients at this time, according to ATCEMS. Eighteen ATCEMS response assets were on the scene as of just before 1 p.m.

NEW: Here is a look at the scene. pic.twitter.com/LvwlEn5DYj — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021

Police and medics are getting ready to give a briefing at a parking lot in the area where a Starbucks and Trader Joe's are located, but the actual scene of the shooting is further down Great Hills Trail, according to officials.

UPDATE3: Active Attack/Shooter incident 9600 blk Great Hills Trl continues to be an active Law Enforcement scene. No additional patients have been reported or located at this time. 18 #ATCEMS assets are currently on scene. Continue to avoid the area. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

As of 12:11 p.m., the scene remains active. Police are asking residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

An individual at the Best Buy in the area told KVUE that everyone inside was sheltering in place.

We are on scene. This is the current first responder presence on Great Hills Trail in NW Austin. @KVUE https://t.co/nF6foCmMle pic.twitter.com/MBMOyhmNec — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) April 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.