AUSTIN, Texas — Five people are in the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Austin early Sunday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Seventh Street near Neches and Red River streets. All five people are in the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers haven't made any arrests yet, but say there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

This is the third violent incident APD has responded to this weekend. On Friday night just after 10:40 p.m., a shooting took place in the garage at the Mosaic at Mueller apartments off of Mueller Boulevard. One man was killed and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

APD officers are also investigating a separate homicide in South Austin that occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on Alexandria Drive near the MoPac Expressway and William Cannon Drive. Police arrived on the scene and located a man with extensive trauma and a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

