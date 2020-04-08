3 arrested, charged in murder of Austin ice cream vendor

Adeliado Bernabe Urias was shot and killed on June 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police say three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of an ice cream vendor.

On the afternoon of June 23, 68-year-old Adelaido Bernabe Urias was robbed and shot at the Serena Park Apartments on Northgate Boulevard in North Austin. Witnesses told police that Urias was pushing his ice cream cart through the complex when three men confronted, robbed and shot him.

Urias died from his injuries more than a week later, on July 2.

RELATED:

On July 8, Austin police announced a $24,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to Urias' death. LULAC pledged $10,000 to the reward, the Austin Greater Crime Commission pledged another $10,000, the Austin Police Association pledged $500, Amigos En Azul pledged $500 and Austin Cops for Charities pledged $2,000. Crime Stoppers offered a separate reward of $1,000.

UPDATE: APD Homicide Unit has advised that three men have been arrested and charged with Capital Murder for the death of Mr. Adelaido Bernabe Urias.



Media: A press release with more details and suspect booking photos will be sent out tomorrow. https://t.co/C0G2MFRNTc — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 4, 2020

KVUE spoke to Urias' niece shortly after his death. She said he was known around the neighborhood for selling ice cream and described him as "a happy man who always pushed hard to work and to accomplish something that he always wanted to do, which was [to] support his family in Mexico."

APD said that more information about the arrests will be released on Tuesday.