Man shot dead by officers after he allegedly pointed a gun at people from his truck, Austin police chief says

The shooting occurred near the Belara Austin apartment complex in the 1500 block of Crossing Place.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has named the man accused of pointing a gun at people from his truck before he was shot dead by officers.

Police received a call at around 5 a.m. on May 26 of an incident near the Belara Austin apartment complex in the 1500 block of Crossing Place near Riverside Drive. Police Chief Joseph Chacon said a call came in about a man in his truck pointing a gun at people. According to a press release on May 31, the APD said the suspect called 911 to report himself to dispatchers.

Officers were able to find his truck a short while later.

After the suspect did not comply with the officers' demands to get out of the vehicle and show his hands, he began firing his gun at the five officers involved. Police officers took cover and fired back at him, Chacon said. Officers and responding medics tried to save the life of the injured suspect, but he later died at around 5:37 a.m.

The suspect was identified by police on May 31 as Robert Hammitt, 48. According to a press release from police, a gun was found inside of the truck on the driver's side floorboard.

None of the officers were hurt in the shooting. They are on administrative leave, per APD protocol.

The officers were wearing body cameras. Anyone with video of the incident is asked to call 911 to submit anonymous tips.

“The fact that we have firearms that are being used like this in so many crimes is unacceptable. I’m working on ways ... we can curb gun violence,” the chief said.

The area is still active as officers continue to investigate. Avoid the area south of Lady Bird Lake in the Montopolis area if you can. The APD will release the video within 10 days, which is the police department's policy.

