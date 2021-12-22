Authorities search for alleged suspect accused of aggravated robbery in Marshall

The alleged suspect arrived in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Bossier City, Louisiana.

MARSHALL, Texas — On Friday, December 17, 2021, an aggravated robbery was committed at a business in Marshall, Texas, in the 2700 block of Victory Drive.

If you recognize the suspect shown in this video, please contact MPD at 903-935-4543. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip using the P3 mobile app or call 903-935-9969.