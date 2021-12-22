x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Authorities search for alleged suspect accused of aggravated robbery in Marshall

The alleged suspect arrived in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Credit: Courtesy - Marshall Police Department
The Marshall Police Department is actively searching for the alleged suspect who committed an aggravated robbery at a business in the 2700 block of Victory Drive.

MARSHALL, Texas — On Friday, December 17, 2021, an aggravated robbery was committed at a business in Marshall, Texas, in the 2700 block of Victory Drive.

The alleged suspect arrived in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Bossier City, Louisiana.

If you recognize the suspect shown in this video, please contact MPD at 903-935-4543. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip using the P3 mobile app or call 903-935-9969.

Click here to watch the video of the aggravated robbery in Marshall.

Related Articles

In Other News

WARRANT: Winona teen arrested for terroristic threat diagnosed with mental health disorder