IRVING, Texas — Irving police are investigating after employees at an Applebee's found the body of a newborn baby inside a trashcan Friday.

Police said they were called to the restaurant around 4:47 p.m. at 1901 North Belt Line Road.

Investigators said the mother gave birth inside the restroom and then placed the newborn in the trash. The mother then left the Applebee's.

Employees found the baby's body nearly 30 minutes later while cleaning the restroom, according to police.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Irving police at 972-273-1010, reference case no. 19-16759.

Tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: