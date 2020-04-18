HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 1-year-old girl is dead after a hit-and-run crash Friday night in northeast Harris County.

This scene happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aldine Mail Route Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the baby, later identified as Amiyah, was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Altima at the time of the crash. The baby was not in a car seat but was strapped in a seatbelt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The driver of the Nissan, Marvin Buck, was traveling westbound on Aldine Mail Route Road when the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma -- who was driving in the opposite direction -- lost control, hit a curb and crashed into the Nissan, according to investigators.

Buck and Amiyah were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Amiyah later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, identified as Sergio Milla Iglesias, ran away from the scene immediately after the crash, but was later inside an abandoned house and taken into custody.

Investigators said he showed signs of impairment and admitted drinking before the accident.

It's unclear if Iglesias was alone, but investigators said there is evidence that leads them to believe that there may have been a passenger inside of the truck with him.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

