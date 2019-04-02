WACO, Texas — Baylor president Linda Livingstone sent a letter to students, faculty and staff on Monday addressing recent reports of rape on campus.

A fifth report said a rape occurred at 11th Street Flat, an apartment off campus, on Jan. 26 and it was then referred to Title IX on Jan. 30, according to the university's crime log. The Title IX investigation is active, the log said.

This report comes after three rapes were reported in South Russel Residence Hall on Jan. 28, according to the log.

Another incident, which reportedly happened at Alexander Residence Hall at an unknown date, was reported in the log on Dec. 12.

All of the five incidents have been referred to Title IX, and they're all active investigations, the log said.

Livingstone said in her letter that the incidents at the residence halls were both reported anonymously through the university's EthicsPoint system, and the university followed its protocol once it got the reports.

"Recent news articles about reported allegations of rape at two of our residence halls have, understandably, caused some concern and confusion on campus and in the media. We pledge to you that Baylor takes all allegations of sexual assault and interpersonal violence very seriously, has correctly followed its established policies and procedures, and thoroughly assessed every threat to assure the safest environment possible for our students. It’s important to note that the daily crime and fire log consists of reported incidents, which may not have been substantiated or investigated."

I hope that this update will provide some clarity and context about these specific reports, but also provide more information about how reports of incidents like this are handled according to federal law and on our campus."

You can read the full letter Livingstone sent here.