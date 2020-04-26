TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County Sheriff's Deputy was killed early Sunday morning while trying to help stop a chase on I-35.

Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, was putting down spike strips on the interstate in Temple when he was hit by an 18-wheeler near exit 294, according to Temple police.

The chase started in Williamson County and had crossed into Bell County around 1:40 a.m.

The sheriff's office said Temple police will lead the investigation into what happened with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Rhoden started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2010 and promoted to Field Deputy in August of 2014 and was currently assigned to the midnight shift patrol division, the sheriff's department said. He was born in Norwood, MA.

Rhoden’s Father, Michael Rhoden, was also an employee of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, as a Correctional Officer, from March of 1996 until March of 1998, when he left to further his career in law enforcement with the Belton Police Department.

RELATED: 'About this well.' Officer injured in San Marcos ambush is responsive, texting with friends

RELATED: Falls County Sheriff Deputy honored for efforts on scene of accident that killed a Falls County Deputy

Popular on KCENTV.COM

Harker Heights nurses head to New Jersey to help with state's coronavirus efforts

Fort Hood conducting 'extensive search' for missing soldier

Gov. Abbott reveals a tiered approach to re-open Texas economy