HOUSTON — There is a new arrest in the case of a little boy who was found dead in a Texas motel room earlier this month.

Samuel Olson was just five years old when he died, according to investigators.

First, police arrested Theresa Balboa, who is the girlfriend of the little boy’s father. Now police have arrested her roommate, identified as Benjamin Rivera.

Rivera is expected in court Wednesday afternoon to hear the charges against him. He's accused of tampering with a corpse, the same charge Balboa is facing.

Rivera was taken into custody around midnight Tuesday.

According to court documents, police previously questioned him at length in the case.

Court documents allege Olson died on May 10th, and the two suspects coordinated to hide the child’s body when they expected apartment maintenance to visit their unit.

That was nearly two weeks before the child was reported missing to police.

The court documents also indicate there were text messages between Rivera and Balboa, discussing plans to move the child’s bruised body from a Houston-area apartment to a storage unit and then eventually to the motel in Jasper where the remains were found June 1.

Currently, no one has been charged for the child’s death, which remains under investigation.

