UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: The story below contains details that may be disturbing to some viewers.

An Upshur County man will spend 50 years in prison for sexually abusing his adopted children.

According to the Upshur County DA's Office, Monti Bergamini, 47, pleaded guilty Friday to the charges against him.

In April 2019, Bergamini's adopted daughters told her mother about the sexual abuse. After the first child came forward, his two other adopted children also reported Bergamini's sexually abusing them.

The district attorney's office says Bergamini entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors. The victims' family supported the agreement.

During his sentencing, one of the children delivered a victim impact statement.

"She stated what happened will always affect her, but that she forgives him for what he did," the district attorney's office say in a statement.

If Bergamini is paroled or released, he must register as a sex offender for life.