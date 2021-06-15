Blue Alert issued for man out of Rhome, Texas

Police are searching for 43-year-old Royce Wood from Rhome, Texas.

RHOME, Texas — The Texas Department for Public Safety has issued a Blue Alert for a Rhome man.

According to DPS, police are looking for 43-year-old Royce Wood who is a white male described as 6’2”, bald with green eyes and weighing 200 pounds.

Wood was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with camo bandana around it, black sunglasses, vest green shirt and shorts.