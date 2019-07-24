HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A BLUE ALERT has been issued for a man who allegedly shot a Henderson County deputy during a chase early Wednesday morning in the Berryville area.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says he was notified of the shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

The deputy was chasing a motorcycle driver, identified as Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, of Grand Prairie, when the pursuit came to a halt just north of Frankston. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was shot while attempting to arrest the Cook.

The deputy shot back at Cook, however, officials believe he was not wounded.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the deputy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest.

County Road 4117 is blocked off to traffic, near the Aero Estates Airpark, as authorities canvas the area.

Sheriff Hillhouse tells CBS19 he believes Cook stole a silver 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate number BR71002. Officials say Cook could be headed toward the Dallas area.

Cook stands 5'8" and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. According to CBS19's sister station, WFAA, Cook has a lengthy criminal history in the Metroplex dating back to 2002.

On May 21, 2007, a Henderson County man gunned down three HCSO deputies, marking one of the most tragic days in Henderson County law enforcement history.

Deputy Paul Hablet, Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Kevin Harris were responding to a domestic violence call in Payne Springs when Randall Mays opened fire on the trio with a "high-powered rifle." Hablet and Ogburn died as a result of their injuries. Harris suffered a broken leg in the shooting.

Randall Mays, 59, was convicted of capital murder of a peace officer and sentenced to death in May 2008. His execution has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the "Walls Unit" in Huntsville.

Harris retired from the HCSO in January 2009.

If you have any information on Cook's location, please contact the HCSO at (903) 675-5128 or your local law enforcement agency. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

