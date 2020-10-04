EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents and a K-9 unit were tracking a group of individuals near Havana, TX. When agents approached the group, they attempted to flee in nearby brush.

While in pursuit, one man struck a tree, hitting his forehead, while attempting to get away. A Border Patrol EMT was on scene to provide aid.

Agents carried him out of the brush on a stretcher and he was then transported to a local medical center for further treatment.

The current status of the man is unknown at this time, however, agents say he was conscious and breathing. Once medically cleared, he will be processed for travel.

If you need report suspicious activity, call 800-863-9382.

