BROOKSHIRE, Texas — A Brookshire woman pleaded guilty Monday to sending homemade bombs to state and federal officials.

Julia Ann Poff, 47, pleaded guilty to transportation of explosives with the intent to kill, injure and intimidate a person.

Poff admitted she mailed a package in October 2016 with a homemade bomb addressed to former President Barack Obama. She also admitted to mailing two similar packages addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott and Carolyn Colvin, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration. No one was hurt.

Authorities said the packages contained a victim-activated, booby-trapped improvised explosive device with explosive materials.

Investigators linked the box to Poff after finding a cat hair under an address label on one of the boxes that matched her cat’s hair.

Poff’s sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 18. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

