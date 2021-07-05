Officers were in the 700 block of East MLK when they said the firework was thrown, injuring one of the officers.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan woman was arrested after her Independence Day celebration resulted in a Bryan police officer being hurt.

Sedria Fielder, 22, is charged with assault on a public servant and being in possession of fireworks within the city limit. She's accused of lighting a firework and throwing it at an officer. The firework exploded and injured that officer.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Street around 9 p.m. Sunday for fireworks being set off in the area. One of the officers on the scene said there were so many fireworks being lit that the haze left behind made it difficult for drivers, and that a large group of people were also throwing fireworks.

The Bryan Police Department wants you to be safe this 4th of July weekend!



🎇Don't Drink And Drive

🎇Fireworks Are Illegal In The City Limits

🎇Make Sure Children Are Supervised When Swimming

🎇Celebratory Gunfire Is Dangerous And Illegal

🎇Be Kind To One Another pic.twitter.com/XIvHHMIgFv — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) July 3, 2021

Officers who responded to the scene said the group of people began throwing "mortar type fireworks" at them. Several officers said they saw Fielder throw one of these fireworks at one officer after it was lit and the firework exploded, causing the officer to be hurt, according to the arrest report.

Officers said Fielder then tried to run from them, but they arrested her at the scene. They said another firework similar to the one that had caused injuries to the officer, was found in Fielder's back pocket.