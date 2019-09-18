SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Bullard man will spend the rest of his life in parole of sexually abusing a child.

William Glasscock, 74, was convicted by a jury Wednesday in Smith County.

Glasscock was originally arrested for the crime in January 2018 after the victim spoke up about the abuse. According to court records, the child was under the age of 14 and the abuse happened on multiple occasions.

Glasscock bonded out of jail and subsequently fled to the Louisiana, where the U.S. Marshal's arrested him.

Glasscock was indicted on the charge of continuous sex abuse of a child, under 14.

Glassock's trial lasted two days before he was found guilty. He faced a minimum of 25 years and maximum of life without parole.

“Today you are on the front page. You get to speak for Smith County," prosecuting attorney Emil Mikkelsen told the jury. "This is not Austin or Houston or Dallas. You get to speak for this community.”

Ultimately, the jury sentenced Glasscock to life without parole.