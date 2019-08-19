BULLARD, Texas — The city of Bullard are searching for multiple subjects police believe are responsible for two burglaries at area gas stations.

Police believe the subjects are the same involved in Monday morning's robbery in Nacogdoches.

The burglaries happened on April 16, first in Bullard then in Douglass.

According to the city, the subjects broke into an Exxon gas station on Highway 69 just before 5 a.m. The subjects took various items, including cigarettes.

One hour later in Douglass, Bullard officials say the subjects broke into a gas station in Douglass. The subjects took cigarettes and cell phones before leaving in a white Toyota SUV and a black Hone CRV.

On Monday afternoon, Nacogdoches police arrested Laquintin Lockhart, 30, for a robbery that allegedly took place in Nacogdoches. Police say Lockhart was shot by the homeowner before fleeing the scene.

Lockhart was arrested at the Nacogdoches Medical Center..

If you have any information on the subjects, you are urged to call the Bullard Police Department at 903-894-7788.

Police are unsure if the burglaries are connected with any others in the area.