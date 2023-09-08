Homebuilder sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing more than $1.5M from Burnet County homeowners, subscontractors

The conditions of Kerry Mark Carroll's probation require him to pay back a portion of the thousands of dollars he stole from several victims.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A Burnet County judge has sentenced a Central Texas homebuilder to several years in prison for stealing more than $1.5 million from customers and subcontractors.

The Burnet County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Kerry Mark Carroll pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property on Friday, July 28. He was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years probation. He will also be required to pay back more than $1.5 million he stole from several victims as a condition of his probation.

According to the DA's office, those victims included Carroll's customers and subcontractors who worked with him. One of the victims shared his thoughts on the crimes and their impact.

“We are 10 individuals – couples and families – that the defendant stole over $1.5M collectively from us. The defendant took advantage of many of us not being local and not being able to check on things regularly. He took advantage of personal relationships and he used his supposed belief in God to con folks out of their money," the victim said. "We'd like to thank the Burnet County District Attorney’s Office and court system for pursuing these cases to completion, resulting in prison time and restitution from our general contractor, Mr. Carroll. These are tough cases with lengthy paper trails, and we are pleased that we were proven right in a court of law.”

Burnet County DA Sonny McAfee said he is glad that Carroll was held accountable for his actions.

“Bill Price worked on this complicated case and worked out a plea agreement which was approved by the victims. This resolution is intended to punish the defendant and get money back for the people he cheated," McAfee said. "The people victimized by the defendant in this case trusted him with their money, their hopes and their dreams of having their forever homes. Instead, he stole from them."