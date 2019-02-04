SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Kilgore Police Department is needing your help identity a man who is wanted for a theft investigation.

In the beginning of the video, the man is seen traveling with a group of people in a burgundy SUV. The man is wearing a black and white jacket in the video.

If you have any information about his identity, you may contact the Criminal Investigation’s Unit at 903-218-6905 or Det. John Rowe at 903-218-6906.

The reference case number is 1904-1249.

You may also text an anonymous tip to TIP 411 by texting “KILGORE” followed by your tip information to # 847411.

Crime Stoppers organizations can pay tipsters cash for information that leads to the arrest of persons responsible for a crime or who are wanted on outstanding warrants. Your anonymous tip can save a life and help protect your community.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers - 903-236-7867

Rusk County Crime Stoppers - 903-655-8477

_____________________________________________________________

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identify a vehicle involved in numerous thefts and burglaries in the Tatum area of Rusk County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the subjects in the vehicle have been stealing from carports and inside homes.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the identity of the subjects involved. You may contact Investigator Wright or Investigator Perrault at 903-657-3581.

Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook

________________________________________________________________

The Smith County Sheriff's Office needs your help in identifying a subject in a theft investigation.

According to the SCSO, the theft happened on April 12 in the 17000 block of FM 2908.

If you have any information on the theft or if you know the identity of the subject, you are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-590-2784.

Smith County Sheriff's Office