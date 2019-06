SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office needs the public's help to identify a man wanted for in connection with a burglary investigation.

The SCSO says the subject is a white male, about 5'8'', with tattoos on both arms.

The sheriff’s office believes he owns a 2009 Dodge Ram with paint stains on the truck bed.

If you have any information, contact Detective Tim McDonald at (903)590-2698.