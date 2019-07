SHERMAN, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help identify a subject wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.

The incident happened at Sherman's Valero gas station at 17125 Farm-to-Market Road 344.

The subject is a white male who is about 5'10''. His vehicle is a white 2019 Kia Optima.

If you know the subject, you are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-590-2698 or e-mail tmcdonald@smith-county.com.