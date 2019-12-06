TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is believed to have stolen a truck.

According to the SCSO, the theft happened at Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Company on State Highway 64 in Tyler.

The sheriff's office says the subject took a 2011 Ford F-550 flatbed and drove away. The truck is white with Texas license BA7-9295.

The stolen truck was last seen on U.S. Highway 259 north of Longview at about 8:37 a.m. The subject used a credit card left inside the truck to purchase fuel at the station.

Surveillance video showed the subject is a white male in his late teens to early 20's. He was wearing a black Hurley cap, blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone can help identify the man, you are urged to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600.