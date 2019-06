KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for help to identify a woman who police say used a fraudulent check at Brookshires last month.

Kilgore Police Department

If you have any information on who the woman is, contact Kilgore police at 903-218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.

You can always contact Gregg County Crimestoppers 903-236-STOP. The case number is 1905-0838.