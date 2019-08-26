VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Canton man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in East Texas.

According to the Department of Justice, Andrew Mark Harris, 55, was stopped in Van Zandt County for a traffic violation in July of 2018.

Authorities found 1.4 grams of methamphetamine on Harris during the stop. Harris admitted to authorities he was responsible for dealing at least 50 and up to 200 grams of meth.

Harris was indicted in May on federal drug trafficking charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Harris plead guilty to that charge.

Harris could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office and FBI both helped to investigate the case against Harris.