TYLER, Texas — Capital murder suspect Gustavo Zavala-Garcia was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Thursday. He was in the courtroom with his attorneys and the interpreters assigned to the case, but the hearing did not take place.

RELATED: Additional DNA testing to take place in Zavala-Garcia capital murder case.

The court announced the hearing was cancelled and the current scheduling order would be revised about 30 minutes after the hearing was scheduled to begin.

Zavala-Garcia, 26, is accused of the November 2016 killing of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco, and, if convicted on the capital murder charge, could be sentenced to death.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.