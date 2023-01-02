Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into Royse City Buc-ee's, police say

The Rockwall Sheriff's Office said they were told the suspect stole the vehicle when he left a mental evaluation in Richardson.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A suspect has been getting reevaluated for his mental health after stealing a vehicle during his initial evaluation. Royse City police posted pictures on social media that showed the stolen vehicle inside an entrance at the Buc-ee's on Interstate 30.

In a statement to WFAA, the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said they were involved in the car chase. From their understanding, the suspect was originally taken to the Methodist Medical Center in Richardson for a mental evaluation by Plano police. He later walked out and stole the vehicle.

According to RCSO, police in Rowlett then found and lost the vehicle before it was found again by RCSO officials and Fate DPS. The suspect was seen on I-30 in Fate when the local DPS and RCSO started pursuing it.

Royse City police said the suspect exited the highway at FM 2642. He then drove into the Buc-ee's parking lot and into the eastside entrance of the store.

The driver then tried to run through the store away from the scene before he was caught, according to RCSO.

"Fortunately no one was injured and the driver was taken into custody," Royse City police said on social media Sunday. "The store’s east side entrance was damaged but the store is open."

According to RCSO, criminal charges are pending for the suspect. He was taken to Greenville for medical and further mental evaluation.

No other information is available at this time.

This afternoon 1-1-23 Rockwall County Sheriff Deputies and Fate DPS units were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on IH30... Posted by Royse City Police Department on Sunday, January 1, 2023