Video shows moment a gunman ran up and killed a husband in front of his wife outside Houston store

The victim's brother says the killing is extra tragic because their sister just passed away last week. Anyone with info that could help HPD can call 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the shooter who killed a man at a store on the city’s north side late Thursday.

Lt. E. Pavel with HPD said the shooting happened before 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cavalcade.

Editor's note: This story contains a portion of the surveillance video released this morning — out of respect for the family, we are not showing the shooting

A preliminary investigation shows the victim and his wife were leaving a convenience store. Just moments after the man held the door open for his wife, someone came up behind them and shot him several times.

The victim collapsed and died in the parking lot in between two vehicles. The suspect fled on foot heading southbound, witnesses said.

The victim’s wife was not physically hurt.

Just heartbreaking.



Last night, a husband & wife were leaving a corner food store in N. #Houston when police say a masked man came from behind and shot & killed him.



He was murdered right in front of his wife.



Even more tragic & frustrating -- no one knows why. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ePwEBF4hIt — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 28, 2021

Witnesses described the suspect as a man wearing a black face covering, a green shirt and black pants.

The motive for the crime is unknown, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported. The man who was killed is identified as 55-year-old Pat Wright, the victim's brother tells KHOU11.

Wright's brother said Thursday night's killing is extra tragic because their sister passed away just last week.