13 people injured, 1 killed in drive-by shooting during Baytown vigil

The shooting happened as a balloon release was underway. No arrests have been made.

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person was killed and several others were injured Sunday when someone opened fire on a crowd that had gathered at a celebration of life, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown.

Gonzalez said a crowd of about 50 people gathered just before 7 p.m. to honor a recent murder victim. He said someone in a vehicle started shooting into the crowd as they started releasing balloons.

One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital and Gonzalez said at least 13 others were injured. The victim who died was later identified by deputies as 25-year-old Disha Allen, of Humble.

According to Allen's sister, Disha was mother to a 4-year-old girl who has a birthday coming up in the next couple of weeks. She said her family is "devastated" and that Disha was an "amazing" mother.

The sister told KHOU 11 News that Disha Allen went to the the vigil to celebrate the life of her daughter's godfather, who was recently shot and killed in Baytown. The daughter stayed with her grandparents that night and did not attend the vigil.

UPDATE: I just spoke w/ sister of 25yo Disha Allen (who shared this photo) — Allen was killed during a drive-by shooting at a vigil last night in #Baytown. Says family is devastated, shares her sis was an AMAZING mom to 4yo daughter whose birthday is coming up in 2wks. 💔 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Fgelx3qL4m — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) December 13, 2021

Three of the shooting victims were flown to area hospitals in critical condition and the others, according to Gonzalez, sustained non-fatal injuries.

Gonzalez said some of the victims could be children and the bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired.

Gonzalez said a disturbance broke out at a nearby clinic or hospital when victims arrived for treatment.

A suspect description has not been provided, but investigators did say they believe the shots came from a small dark-colored sedan.

Deputies said they are investigating an abandoned vehicle that was found set ablaze two miles from the shooting scene in the 6700 block of Juarez. This was at about 11:30 p.m.

They added the vehicle matches the description of the one used in the shooting.

Gonzalez asked anyone with information about this scene to call HCSO or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Here's the full update from Gonzalez:

Here's video from the shooting scene:

Here's what Gonzalez posted to Twitter:

Update to shooting on N. Market Loop: told the number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries. #HouNews https://t.co/ZDlSL7fGQu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021

@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been pic.twitter.com/SfVM3mrfrL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021