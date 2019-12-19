The CEO of YEA Networks, which owns the nationally-syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, was arrested on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14.

George Laughlin turned himself into Dallas police Tuesday and bonded out immediately, authorities confirmed in a statement.

"The victim in the case is a family acquaintance who was a childhood friend of Mr. Laughlin’s daughter," Dallas police said. "This is a delayed outcry by the victim."

According to records, the allegations stem from abuse that happened in 2009.

Authorities say the victim is not associated with Kidd’s Kids Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the late Kidd Kraddick.

Laughlin became CEO of YEA Networks, which was founded by Kraddick, in 2011, according to the corporation's website. His LinkedIn account says he's the CEO of High 5 Media, which is YEA Networks' parent company.

WFAA has reached out to YEA Networks and High 5 Media and is awaiting a response.

