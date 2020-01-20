BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Atlanta Hawks player Chandler Parsons was involved in a car accident, and his attorney released more details on an injury that may end his playing career.

His attorney, Morgan & Morgan, says he suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries in the Jan. 15 wreck following practice -- including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum when he wrecked while driving a Rolls Royce.

The Hawks initially said he had a concussion and whiplash. According to the CDC, "a concussion is a mild form of a traumatic brain injury."

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete," Morgan & Morgan said in a statement.

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons drives as Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

They said Parsons was in "peak physical condition" at the time of the wreck and is now trying to determine if he will be able to return to the basketball court.

“Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway," his attorney said. "He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.”

Morgan & Morgan

In a photo provided by Morgan & Morgan, the accident appears to have happened at the intersection of North Druid Hills and Buford Highway.

11Alive News has reached out to Brookhaven Police for the report.

On Monday, the Hawks said they have no further statement and that his injury includes "concussion/whiplash/associated disc injury."

Parsons was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 38th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft following a successful career with the Florida Gators. After the 2013–14 season, Parsons became a restricted free agent and eventually signed with the Dallas Mavericks. From 2016 to 2019 he played with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, Parsons has played five games, averaging 10.8 minutes per game.

Following Monday's game against the Raptors, 11Alive asked head coach Lloyd Pierce what he knew.

He said he was "banged up pretty bad" but that he "didn't know what was going on with the case."

MORE HEADLINES:

76 vehicles broken into or vandalized overnight at apartments along BeltLine

Chiefs fan drives player’s grandparents from STL to KC so they wouldn’t miss the game

Rapper says friend was shot by officer at Lenox Mall while holding robber at gunpoint