Cherokee County man arrested for allegedly shooting brother during altercation

RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Police Department arrested a man Friday that allegedly shot his brother during an argument.
According to police, officers responded to 668 West 6th Street after dispatched received a 911 call saying someone had been shot. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man, identified as Joseph Pope, suffering from a gunshot wound.
First responders rushed Joseph Pope to the hospital for treatment. Police did not give details on his condition.
After talking to witnesses, police said Joseph returned home Friday morning and got into an argument with his brother Frank Pope that became physical. During the fight, police said Frank pulled a pistol out and shot his brother.
Police eventually arrested Frank Pope and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Frank is currently in custody in the Cherokee County Jail.