Cherokee County man arrested for allegedly shooting brother during altercation

Frank Pope is housed in the Cherokee County Jail under the charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

RUSK, Texas — The Rusk Police Department arrested a man Friday that allegedly shot his brother during an argument.

According to police, officers responded to 668 West 6th Street after dispatched received a 911 call saying someone had been shot. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man, identified as Joseph Pope, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders rushed Joseph Pope to the hospital for treatment. Police did not give details on his condition.

After talking to witnesses, police said Joseph returned home Friday morning and got into an argument with his brother Frank Pope that became physical. During the fight, police said Frank pulled a pistol out and shot his brother.