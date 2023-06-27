Jacksonville man convicted for sex trafficking teens in Tyler

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 27, faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing.

TYLER, Texas — A Jackonsville man has been found guilty of sex trafficking teens in Tyler Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs, Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 27, was convicted of six counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. Herndon faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing.

According to evidence presented in court, Herdon began trafficking multiple teen girls for commercial sex acts in 2019.

He recruited them through social media, deceived them by promising riches, and placed them in hotels in the Tyler area, documents said.

The Herdon also posted advertisements on sex trafficking websites showing explicit photos of the girls and offering commercial sex acts, documents said.

Herndon's victims ranged in age but the youngest was 13-years-old, documents said.

While in jail, Herndon used co-conspirators to continue to run his operation so that the victims could earn money to pay for his bond, a testimony explained during the trial.

Herndon's co-conspirators are Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, 27, Patrick Lamont Cross, Jr, 27, and Tavarus D. Watkins, 27. All men pleaded guilty to their roles in the sex trafficking operation. Below is a list of their offenses.

Malcolm Kadeem Roberts

Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. Also faces pending aggravated sexual assault of a child charges in Smith County for his conduct in relation to one of the minor victims in this case.

Patrick Lamont Cross

Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children.

