CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Jacksonville man will spend seven years in prison after being convicted of federal drug trafficking charges.

According to Department of Justice, David Anthony Ebanez, 24, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 9, 2019.

Ebanez indicted in May 2019 after he was found to be in possession with 50 grams of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced this week to 84 months, or seven years, in prison.