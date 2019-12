CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after to a 2016 murder.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, Maximino Garcia, 34, pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Marion Rodriguez in October of 2016.

According to the Jacksonville Progress, Rodriguez's body was in the back of a truck near Rockhill Church.

On Monday, Garcia elected to plea guilty to a murder charge and was subsequently sentenced to 50 years in prison.