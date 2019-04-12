CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A still, which is used to make liquor and distilled spirits, was seized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission from a Cherokee County man’s front yard in November.

Chris Porter, public information officer with the TABC, said the man was unaware of the law against using a still and was given a warning. His equipment and products were seized by the commission.

The still was seized in the Lake Jacksonville area. The man was using a keg as the still to make moonshine, Porter said.

