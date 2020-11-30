Girlfriend arrested in deadly child abuse case involving 4-year-old girl in Huffman

Melynda Davis, the victim's father's girlfriend, is accused of injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

HUFFMAN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter over the weekend in Huffman, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Melynda Davis, 41, is accused of injury to a child and tampering with evidence. A judge said the victim was found with several lacerations and bruises.

The victim was found with several lacerations and bruises, and according to a judge, there was evidence suggesting she had been dead longer than the parents claimed.

Green is accused of removing the girl's clothing, which was stained with blood.

HPD responded about 2 p.m. Sunday to the Lake Wood Townhomes on FM 1960 in Huffman. The child was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

[Editor's Note: The above video was published Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020]

Investigators initially reported the child had gone into cardiac arrest. However, police now say the girl had suffered blunt force trauma.

Police said the child had injuries consistent with physical abuse. There is also evidence Davis abused the child and tried to hide the evidence, according to investigators.

It's possible the charges against Davis may be upgraded once the autopsy is finished.

Davis' bond is set at $150,000 for the injury charges and $50,000 for tempering with evidence.