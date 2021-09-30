x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Child injured in shooting at Memphis elementary school; student suspect in custody

MPD said the suspect left the school in a vehicle, later turned himself in to a Memphis police precinct
Credit: ABC24
Child injured in shooting at Cummings Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is in critical, but, stable condition at Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center after being shot Thursday morning at a Memphis elementary school.

Memphis police said the shooting happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. at Cummings K-8 Optional School in South Memphis.

The suspect, who is also a Cummings student, is in custody.  MPD said video showed the suspect getting into a vehicle after the shooting.  He later turned himself in at a police precinct.

A Shelby County Schools' spokesperson said, after a brief lockdown, students, faculty and staff were evacuated.  Students were taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker, where parents were able to pick up their children.

MPD briefing from earlier: 