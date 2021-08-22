Houston police said the gunman, a Black male with tattoos on his face and red streaks in his hair, fired several shots into the victims' vehicle from his red Acura.

HOUSTON — Two children were injured Sunday night in a road rage shooting in the Heights area, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of the 610 North Loop near Shepherd around 7 p.m.

Police say the children's mother was driving when the shooting suspect tried to merge into the victims' lane. The suspect slowed down, pulled up beside them and fired multiple shots into the car.

On Monday, HPD released a better description of the gunman. A witness described him as a Black male with tattoos on his face and red streaks in his hair. Police say the shooter was driving a red two-door Acura with paper plates.

When the mother realized the children were hurt, she exited at Yale and called for help.

Police at the scene originally said the little girl was injured by glass that shattered. On Monday, an update said the 9-year-old was hit by a "bullet or shrapnel." The 6-month-old boy was cut by glass. Both kids were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK, police say.

As of Monday morning, the gunman was still on the loose. Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.

Road rage shootings are all-too-common in the Houston area and several innocent victims have been killed. Police advise drivers to avoid confrontations while in traffic and ignore aggressive drivers.