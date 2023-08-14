Emergency crews took the child to the hospital with a 100.1-degree temperature, court documents state. The 2-year-old was treated for dehydration.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — One of four adults went before a judge after allegedly leaving a 2-year-old inside a hot car while they went shopping.

It happened on Aug. 9, and now those adults are all facing charges.

According to court documents, Barbiana Carrillo is charged with endangering a child. Barbara Carrillo is charged with abandoning a child. Luis Eduardo Alvarez is charged with endangering a child. Orlando Javier Medina Medina is charged with abandoning a child.

According to court documents, the four adults were spotted entering a store just before 4:30 p.m. without the child. The temperature inside that car was close to 107 degrees while the child was locked inside.

Emergency crews took the child to the hospital with a 100.1-degree temperature, court documents state. The 2-year-old was treated for dehydration.